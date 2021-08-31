‘Strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols in schools’

Madurai

Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan asked teachers in the corporation schools to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines, as students from classes 9-12 are set to come back to schools on Wednesday while inspecting the Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School and Kakkai Padiniyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday.

Mr. Karthikeyan checked if the premises were disinfected and clean and if the seating arrangements made according to social distancing norms. “Teachers and other workers are mostly mobile and they may come in contact with many people. It is their responsibility to isolate themselves if they or any of their family members show COVID-19 symptoms,” he said.

He also said that extra monitoring would be required in schools with hostels. “Students in hostels have to be monitored regularly. Even when they show mild symptoms, they have to be taken to a nearby PHC. Contacts of nearest medical officers are provided. They should not be allowed to go outside unnecessarily,” he said.

There are 24 high schools and higher secondary schools under the Corporation with a strength of about 8,000 students. Only 22 out of the 819 teaching staff that work under them have not been vaccinated with at least one dose, owing to medical complications or COVID-19 infection in the last 2-3 months, Mr. Karthikeyan said.