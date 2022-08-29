Strict imposition of ban on use-and-throw plastic sought

Members of Thamizhaga Jananayaga Makkal Katchi came to Tirunelveli Collectorate on Monday with their heads covered in plastic bags. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Seeking strict imposition of the ban on the use of use-and-throw plastic products and its burning by conservancy workers, the Thamizhaga Jananayaga Makkal Katchi (TJMK) submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday during the weekly grievance redress meet.

In a petition submitted to the Collector, the TJMK cadre, led by its Tirunelveli regional secretary T. Abdul Jafar, said use of one-time plastic products is prevalent even today in commercial establishments despite the ban by the State Government, which was encouraging the use of cloth bags. Moreover, all products including dhal, sugar, salt etc. are being packed only in use-and-throw plastic bags.

Hence, the conservancy workers have to collect a few hundreds of kilograms of discarded plastic covers and bags everyday, which were being burnt by them instead of disposing these banned products scientifically. The plastic waste dumped in the irrigation channels and the drainage channels also obstruct the flow of water.

Besides taking action in sustained fashion against the commercial establishments violating the ban, the local bodies across the district should be instructed to destroy the plastic waste scientifically so as to save the public from serious respiratory ailments, the petitioners said.

A group of villagers from Lakshmipuram near Mukkoodal in the district submitted a petition seeking the construction of a community hall on a government land. Since the land was yet to be surveyed and marked by the revenue officials, construction of community hall could not be taken-up. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to survey the government land and mark the area for the construction of the community hall, which would be of great help to the villagers, they said.

A group of members of Devendrakula Velalar Welfare Association from Kaanaarpatti submitted a petition seeking proper stoppage of buses in the village, housing 5,000 people. The petitioners said that the private and the government buses failed to halt at the bus stop in the village even though good number of students were using the buses everyday.

Hence, the Collector should instruct the transport authorities to take due steps to ensure stoppage of all buses crossing the village, they said.