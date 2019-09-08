Strict ban on purse seine nets imposed in Tirunelveli district

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has warned country boat fishermen of the district using purse seine nets banned by the State government of serious legal consequences, besides seizure of fishnets, boats and catch.

The State government, as per the Tamil Nadu Fishing Regulation Act 1983, has banned purse seine net as it seriously harms marine life. However, country boat fishermen continue to use manually hauled purse seine nets since it ensures better catch.

When other fishermen brought the violation to the knowledge of officials, the ban was strictly imposed and the State government ordered surprise checks of vehicles carrying fish to markets in the coastal districts. Based on information police and fisheries department officials could extract from truck drivers, surprise raids were conducted in villages and purse seine nets seized.

While officials seized nets in Cuddalore during one such raid, a few truck loads of fish caught with the banned fishnet were also confiscated by them in a bid to discourage traders from buying fish caught using the banned net.

Although the affected fishermen protested against the drive and urged the government to allow them to use at least a modified version of the net, it was firm in its stance.

When the fishermen grievance redrassal meet was recently held at Radhapuram, some of the participants complained that most of the country boat fishermen were still using the banned nets.

Hence, Ms. Shilpa, who chaired the meet, has warned that the purse seine net and its variants, which have been banned since it kills marine life, should not be used any more in the district.

“It is a punishable offence under the existing norms in vogue... Hence, fishermen living in coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli district have been advised against using the banned purse seine nets. If they dare to violate the ban, the nets, the country boat used for fishing and the catch will be confiscated. Legal proceedings will also be initiated against the violators. Moreover, the welfare schemes being given to these fishermen will also be withdrawn,” she added.