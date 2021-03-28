Strict adherence to COVID-19 safety precautions stressed

‘Hospitals ready with additional facilities and manpower to meet the surge’

There has been a significant rise in new COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai district in the past three weeks. The public health department officials say that hospitals are prepared with additional facilities and manpower to meet the surge.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases recorded in the district was 50 on March 1, it rose to 227 on March 27. Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said that the positivity rate of the district rose from 0.86 in the last 14 days to 0.99 in the last seven days.

Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Dean J. Sangumani said nearly 100 out of 520 beds in GRH were occupied with patients suffering from COVID-19. Similarly, a total of 246 beds were ready to handle COVID-19 cases at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur.

Recently, a separate meeting was convened with the heads of departments and other doctors of the GRH to discuss ways to manage the rising COVID-19 positive cases. They were instructed that equal importance must be given in treating other cases. A separate committee has been formed to ensure mask compliance within the GRH campus.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said that around 800 beds are ready at the IT park in Vadapalanji - a COVID-19 care centre - to treat patients. “As the need increases, additional number of COVID-19 care centres will be established.” Till date, around 1.06 lakh healthcare, frontline workers and the public have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in Madurai district.

COVID-19 vaccination is important as it helps to bring down severity and infectivity of the virus, said Dr. Sangumani.

Former Director of Public Health K. Kolandaisamy said strict adherence to use of masks, maintaining personal distance and washing hands frequently were important to prevent the spread of infection. “People should not be careless and strictly follow all safety measures. It was important to widen the category of people who can be administered the COVID-19 vaccination.

“The government should allow all those with comorbidities to get themselves vaccinated, irrespective of their age. People who have high public interaction like vendors and traders must also be included in the COVID-19 vaccination cover,” he added.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said that children and elderly must stay away from crowded places.