Stress on training in giving first-aid to people

In emergencies, it is natural for us to not know what to do and how to respond. But being trained helps us handle such situations confidently and even save lives, said A. Rajkumar, disaster management and first-aid trainer at Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Madurai branch.

As part of World First Aid Day observed on September 10, he said that more people must come forward to train in giving first-aid to people in need which is “a vital skill.”

He noted that the first ten minutes after an accident are referred to as golden minutes and the first hour, as the “golden hour.” “The most common and major first-aid is to check for bleeding and arrest blood loss,” he said.

Busting the myths around doing first-aid to a person having fits, Mr Rajkumar said that fits occur for three continuous minutes and stop on their own. “It may relapse soon but thrusting an object made of iron is thrusted on their hands does not make it stop, like many representations in films have influenced people to do so,” he said.

Instead, wiping the foam around the victim’s mouth, removing sharp objects around them and providing an airy place is the right first-aid to give to a person who is having fits, he noted. While keeping cotton on an open cut directly will worsen the wound, instead, “using a gauze cloth is the safest option.”

“A certificate course offered by IRCS for eight days (two hours per day) trains people in various arenas such as how to avoid blood loss in accident victims, analyse fracture, save people who are choking, especially children, victims of snake bite and electrocution etc., The course is valid up to a year, since the first-aid methods keep updating with time,” said Mr. Rajkumar. Apart from medicines and antiseptic creams, two must-haves in a first-aid box are 1 metre cotton cloth, a pair of gloves, he added.

Mayur Hassija, an animal activist in the city, said that not many know that they need to call fire service (101) to rescue animals falling into pits, drainage, wells etc. “Further, animals affected in road accidents need to be brought to a point of safety, if not placing stones or objects around them to alert the commuters can save them from not being run-over,” he said.

He also said that one can call 1962, a toll-free number, and an Animal Mobile Medical Ambulance (AMMA) that was introduced to treat animals, especially livestock.