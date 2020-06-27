Stress on promoting entrepreneurship in rural areas

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam addressing a review meeting in Theni on Saturday.

27 June 2020 22:03 IST

The State government had been doing its best to alleviate the sufferings of the people in rural areas affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, said Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Speaking at a function to disburse loans here on Saturday, he said the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project had devised a special scheme through its Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department with the World Bank assistance at a cost of ₹918 crore to be implemented in 30 districts, 120 blocks and 3,994 village panchayats.

The project, a first-of-its-kind in the country, was being implemented in Tamil Nadu for which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced ₹300 crore for the first phase. The project would be implemented in Periyakulam and Uthamapalayam blocks and 30 panchayats in Theni district in the first phase, he said.

As many as 761 persons would get loans totalling ₹1.57 crore, he said and handed over cheques to 10 beneficiaries in the presence of MP P. Ravindranath Kumar and MLA S.T.K. Jakkayan.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev said the scheme would be provided in four components, including an one-time grant, to producer groups and enterprise groups - upto ₹1.50 lakh per group through Panchayat Level Federations (PLF). Nano/micro individual enterprises would get up to ₹ 50,000 per individual through the PLF, and migrant youth upto ₹1 lakh per head through Village Poverty Reduction Committee.

In Theni District, COVID – 19 assistance package of ₹3.58 crore would be distributed to 1,407 beneficiaries as per the government guidelines, Ms. Pallavi Baldev said.