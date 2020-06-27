Stress on promoting entrepreneurship in rural areas

The State government had been doing its best to alleviate the sufferings of the people in rural areas affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, said Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.
Speaking at a function to disburse loans here on Saturday, he said the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project had devised a special scheme through its Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department with the World Bank assistance at a cost of ₹918 crore to be implemented in 30 districts, 120 blocks and 3,994 village panchayats.
The project, a first-of-its-kind in the country, was being implemented in Tamil Nadu for which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced ₹300 crore for the first phase. The project would be implemented in Periyakulam and Uthamapalayam blocks and 30 panchayats in Theni district in the first phase, he said.
As many as 761 persons would get loans totalling ₹1.57 crore, he said and handed over cheques to 10 beneficiaries in the presence of MP P. Ravindranath Kumar and MLA S.T.K. Jakkayan.
Collector M. Pallavi Baldev said the scheme would be provided in four components, including an one-time grant, to producer groups and enterprise groups - upto ₹1.50 lakh per group through Panchayat Level Federations (PLF). Nano/micro individual enterprises would get up to ₹ 50,000 per individual through the PLF, and migrant youth upto ₹1 lakh per head through Village Poverty Reduction Committee.
In Theni District, COVID – 19 assistance package of ₹3.58 crore would be distributed to 1,407 beneficiaries as per the government guidelines, Ms. Pallavi Baldev said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath