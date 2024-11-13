ADVERTISEMENT

Stress on integrity at workplace

Published - November 13, 2024 08:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The valedictory function of the Vigilance Awareness Week was held at V.O. Chidambaranar Port here on Wednesday.

Bani Brata Roy, CSS, Director of Central Vigilance Commission, was the chief guest.

This year’s vigilance awareness week was observed from October 28 to November 3 under the theme, ‘Culture of integrity for nation’s prosperity.’ Speaking at the event, Mr. Roy stressed the importance of fostering an environment where integrity was accorded top priority in every sector as the nation progresses in development. Adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by all officers and staff in their respective field was essential to uphold integrity in the workplace, he said.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, chairperson of V.O. C. Port spoke on the rapid developments in cargo handling facilities, cargo evacuation infrastructure and the upcoming green hydrogen facilities at the harbour.

