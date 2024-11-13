 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stress on integrity at workplace

Published - November 13, 2024 08:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The valedictory function of the Vigilance Awareness Week was held at V.O. Chidambaranar Port here on Wednesday.

Bani Brata Roy, CSS, Director of Central Vigilance Commission, was the chief guest.

This year’s vigilance awareness week was observed from October 28 to November 3 under the theme, ‘Culture of integrity for nation’s prosperity.’ Speaking at the event, Mr. Roy stressed the importance of fostering an environment where integrity was accorded top priority in every sector as the nation progresses in development. Adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by all officers and staff in their respective field was essential to uphold integrity in the workplace, he said.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, chairperson of V.O. C. Port spoke on the rapid developments in cargo handling facilities, cargo evacuation infrastructure and the upcoming green hydrogen facilities at the harbour.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.