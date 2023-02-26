Stress on breaking gender stereotypes

February 26, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Stress on reading habit, translation of Dalit literary works in Tamil to other languages, dialogues between Dalits and fisherfolk, breaking gender stereotypes were some of the topics that were discussed at the silver jubilee celebrations of literary journal Puthiya Kodangi here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, former IAS Officer P. Sivakami said that she was happy that many youngsters had participated in the event. This showed people’s interest in this genre and many people were contributing through their in-depth writing.

She stressed the need for translation of Dalit literary works and said people should be open to criticism. There must also be self-criticism. She said people had contributed to the success of the magazine and that was how it was able to complete 25 years.

State Coordinator of Save Higher Education Movement of Tamil Nadu R. Murali said, “Though it is encouraging to see people’s contribution by way of in-depth writing, one wonders their reach. He stressed the need for reading habit among people. Writers played a big role in society, he said.

Writer and researcher Varidaya Constantin called for the need for dialogues between Dalits and fisherfolk, both oppressed in one way or another. He spoke on the plight of women in these communities.

Advocate Rajini, in her address, called for breaking gender stereotypes. Pointing to the role played by women in leading political parties, she said that only one woman is projected as the face in those parties, as if she is the sole representative of all women cadre. In larger-than-life figures of political parties, caste played a dominant role, Ms. Rajini said and called for unbiased representation of women.

Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary Principal Rev. Margaret Kalaiselvi congratulated Ms. Sivakami and thanked her for choosing TTS as the venue for the two-day silver jubilee celebration. Five books written by the contributors of the literary journal were released at the event. Historian and writer Stalin Rajangam was present at the event.