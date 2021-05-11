Strengthening of old BG track under way

MADURAI

The work on strengthening the old broadgauge track formation between Kovilpatti and Kadambur railway stations has picked up even amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

Madurai Division of Southern Railway planned to take up the work after loose black cotton soil in certain sections gave bumpy rides after weakening the formation.

“Permanent speed restrictions had to be imposed on some 12 km stretch of the track on either sides of Kumarapuram railway station (between Kovilpatti and Kadambur) due to the clayey nature of the soil,” said a senior railway officer.

The work of strengthening the track could not be taken up as the single line section was one of the busiest stretches, railway officials had reduced the speed of goods trains to 40 kmph and passenger trains to 70 kmph on this 12 km stretch. Otherwise, the trains were allowed at a speed of over 100 kmph on Madurai-Tirunelveli section.

As the second line work was completed between Kovilpatti and Kadambur in February-end, the officials planned to take up moorum blanketing work.

While trains were operated on the second (new) line, the officials suspended operation of train on the old line between Kovilpatti and Kadambur.

“All the rails and sleepers have been removed from the formation. Now, our officials will dig up the soil for more than one metre, depending upon the character of the soil at various stretches and refill with new soil,” the official explained.

After strengthening the formation, rails will again be laid and allow double line operation. The work is likely to be completed by September.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has, so far, completed 10- km stretch of doubling work on Madurai-Tirunelveli section.