July 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Evidence, an NGO that works for the upliftment of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, has urged the State government to strengthen the mechanism to prevent caste atrocities in the State. The number of caste atrocities was on the rise, it said.

Executive Director of Evidence, A. Kathir said that as per available data from November last year to January this year, in three months, around 450 cases had been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in Tamil Nadu.

Cases from six districts were not included as the data was not available and even in the other districts, it was not the complete available data. The number could rise up to 520 to 530 cases, for the three months, if the data from all districts were available, he said.

He said that around 520 cases in just three months would mean more than 2,000 cases of caste atrocities in a year. He said in the recent past the average was 1,200 to 1,300 cases registered per year. The caste atrocities were on the rise in the State.

He pointed out that 60 % of the cases involved brutal violence against the members of the SC/ST community. The caste atrocities cases reported in Tamil Nadu were among the highest in the country. Also, the number of manual scavenging deaths reported in Tamil Nadu was also among the highest in the country.

Mr. Kathir said that there was also a rise in the counter complaints being registered against the SC/ST people. Sometimes in cases pertaining to caste atrocities, bail was being granted to the accused even if it involved brutal violence.

Compensation was being provided to the victims as per the SC/ST Act only if it was a case of murder or sexual assault. In other cases, the compensation was not being provided properly despite the provisions for granting compensation, he said.

He said that the State-level vigilance and monitoring committee should conduct its meeting regularly. The mechanism to prevent caste atrocities should be strengthened, he said at a seminar organised by the NGO. A report on the nationwide study on the implementation of the SC/ST Act was released at the event.