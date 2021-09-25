Strengthen local complaints committee, says federation

25 September 2021 21:12 IST

Madurai

In view of the growing number of crimes against women in workplaces, Tamil Nadu Labour Rights Federation (TLRF) has urged the Centre and the State governments to ensure that the local complaints committees were strengthened, in a press meet held here on Friday.

A survey was conducted by TLRF in collaboration with Gram Vaani to understand the level of awareness among women, particularly among the unorganised sector women labourers. The women in unorganised sectors were more vulnerable than those in organised sectors.

More than 700 women workers from both organised and unorganised sectors participated in the survey conducted across Tamil Nadu. Though the women were aware of the issue, 40 % of them did not know how to file a complaint or to whom to file a complaint.

In order to help the women who face harassment in workplaces, TLRF has come out with a set of recommendations. It has urged the Centre and the State to ensure that the local complaints committee is set up in every district across the country.

The Collector should be nominated as the chairperson to monitor its functioning and experienced and well trained women should be appointed as the members of the committee to make it convenient for women to lodge complaints.

Capacity-building training should be provided to members of the committee. It must be made mandatory for the local complaints committee to file yearly reports on its functioning. A State-level committee should monitor the committee's functioning, the federation said.

Complaint boxes must be installed at Collectorate/Taluk/Panchayat offices. Websites and other such platforms must be established, in case people want to lodge complaints online.

The provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 must be widely publicised. Helpline numbers must be established and also widely publicised through the State Commission for Women, the federation said.