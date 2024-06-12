Streets around Swami Nellaiyappar Temple inspected ahead of Aani car festival

A comprehensive inspection by Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao along all four Car streets around Swami Nellaiyappar Temple was conducted on Wednesday ahead of Aani car festival to be held on June 21.

As the cars would be drawn along the four car streets around the temple during the Aani car festival, Mr. Saravanan and Mr. Thakare inspected the car street roads, removal of silt from the drainage channels and the spots where drinking water tanks, health posts and the temporary toilets will be kept for the convenience of the devotees. The damaged portions of the car street roads are being repaired as the cars would be drawn around the temple to reach the station on the same day.

Spots for installing the CCTV cameras were also chosen by the Corporation and the police officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli West, Geetha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kameswaran, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli Town sub-division, Senthil Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Kavitha Priyadharshini, City Health Officer Saroja, Assistant Engineer Lenin and others were present during the inspection.

Ahead of the Aani car festival, which would attract thousands of devotees, the Corporation, along with the Department of Food Safety, conducted surprise checks in the shops situated around Swami Nellaiyappar Temple and confiscated banned use-and-throw plastic products, including bags, cups, plates etc. from these business establishments.

Besides seizing one-time-use plastic products, weighing about 18 kg, the Corporation slapped fine of ₹ 18,000 on the shops where these banned products were stored.

The Corporation personnel also removed the plastic waste dumped in the drainage channels around the temple.

