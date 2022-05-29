Streets along Lakeview Road submerged in rainwater

While summer rains bring relief to many, it also adds to the woes of many residents who are housed along streets filled with stagnant water.

The residents of the Lakeview Garden 1st street in K. K. Nagar have a list of long-pending issues with regard to the bad roads.

M Radhika, a resident of 20 years in the area, said that it has almost been 10 years since roads were laid.

“The road is nowhere to be seen of-late as it is filled with large potholes. Two-wheeler motorists bear the brunt of the bad state leading to accidents, especially during rainy nights,” she said.

She also said that the water does not drain away easily providing a safe haven for reptiles. “Waterlogging has been a constant issue for the past three years,” she added.

Another resident on the street, K. P. Samuel, a septuagenarian, said that the roads were so bad that a few residents came together and chipped in money to fill the potholes with construction debris in the past but it was obviously not a permanent solution.

“It is more of a strenuous journey for pedestrians as they are forced to walk without slippers. Slippers when used in such a slushy area simply would go waste. This problem seems like a never-ending issue,” lamented Mr Samuel.

When the councillor of ward 33, R. Malathi, was contacted it was her husband K Rajesh Kannan who responded saying that the issue has been constantly highlighted through letters by attaching photographs in council meetings and to concerned authorities but no concrete action has been taken so far.

“Many roads in the area paint a similar picture and I am forced to pull a sorry face to the residents,” he said.

“There is no clarity on the allocation of funds and there is delay in response from the Corporation officials”, he added.