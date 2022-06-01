Street vendors stage demo
Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Union’s (CITU) Street Vendors Association, Madurai, staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday urging the authorities to ensure strict implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.
General secretary of the association S. Santhiyagu said the Vending Committee, comprising various stakeholders, should regularly hold its meetings. The police and Madurai Corporation authorities should not harass the street vendors and appropriate action should be taken against the erring officials, he said.
He said the authorities should not hesitate to provide loans to the street vendors who repaid their previous loans. They should also provide adequate push carts to the street vendors, he stressed.
