Street vendors seek permission to set up shops in Madurai again

February 28, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Madurai Urban Street Vendors Association, affiliated to the CITU, thronged the Corporation Zone IV office during the weekly grievance redress meeting held on Tuesday, seeking permission to set up shops again near Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Zonal Chairperson M. Mugesh Sharma.

Pressing for their seven-point charter of demands, the association members urged the Corporation to undertake a survey of roadside vendors in the city and issue identity cards to them. They charged that their rights were not protected and were especially being violated by traffic police personnel who chased them away from one place to another.

Association general secretary S. Santhiyagu said a sudden drive was conducted by the traffic police in December last, in which over 30 street vendors, most of them widows, on Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Street and Navabathkana Street were evicted. “Ever since, their livelihood has taken a hit. It is the responsibility of the Corporation to evict vendors and not the police,” he added. The Commissioner assured to initiate talks with the police and bring about a solution to the issue.

AIADMK councillor (ward 30) M. Vasanthadevi petitioned to clear the accumulated fine sand along the sides of arterial roads. “Various works, including clearing of accumulated garbage and repairing of over 10 defunct water motors must be expedited ahead of Chithirai festival, since major festivities happen in my ward,” she said.

Residents of Pankajam Colony near Kamarajar Salai demanded the Corporation’s intervention in clearing the hindrance created by a marriage hall owner “who encroaches on public road with a garbage collection vehicle.”

R. Selvaraj, president of Puratchi Thalaivar Colony Residents’ Welfare Association in ward 30, urged the authorities to relay pothole-riddled roads and rectify the issue of sewage water overflowing on the roads, inconveniencing residents and commuters. He also sought construction of a community hall in their area.

Several petitions seeking drainage connections and removal of encroachments were submitted to the authorities.