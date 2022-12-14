Street vendors near Palani temple obstruct traffic

December 14, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

PALANI

A majority of street vendors and hawkers in the busy Adivaaram, Sannidhi Veedhi, Giri Veedhi, among other stretches, reportedly occupied roads to sell their wares. As a result, pedestrian pathway and carriage space was largely affected in the Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple here on Wednesday.

Following the Madras High Court Bench directive, the HR & CE officials commenced enforcing the laws which led to stir among the hawkers.

The street vendors claimed that they were being harassed by the officials under the guise of having encroached public space. “We have been selling our wares here from time immemorial. Suddenly, the officials have started chasing us showing court directions,” they said.

Officials maintained that they were only executing the court order as the hawkers had overstepped the boundary earmarked for them, which had narrowed down the carriage space.

On Wednesday morning, a large number of hawkers staged a demonstration before the office of HR&CE Assistant Commissioner. Police officials from Adivaaram station attempted to persuade the hawkers to vacate. They agreed to stay within the boundary marked for the hawkers and assured that they would not violate the demarcated lines.

However, the HR&CE officials were determined to enforce the laws around the shrine and report compliance with the court.

