Street vendor’s daughter is school topper

Daughter of a street vendor, A. Jasmine from Madurai has secured 594 marks out of 600 marks in the Class 12 State Board Public Examinations and is the topper in Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School.

Both her parents completed Class 10, but could not take up higher studies due to financial constraints. S. Abdul Rahman, Jasmine’s father, is a street vendor who sells household items at a stall near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, to make ends meet.

Jasmine’s mother A. Zubeida Begum is a homemaker. The proud parents said that since childhood Jasmine was good in studies. She would revise the lessons the very same day it was taught and would not eat and rest till she completed revising the lessons.

Her parents said that Jasmine saw education as a tool to overcome their financial condition. She was determined to do well in studies and since Class I she had been topping in every subject, they said.

Jasmine said that her only focus was to do well in the Class 12 examinations. Daily revisions became her routine and she sacrificed her leisure time to put in additional effort. She would help her younger brother with his studies when she took a break, she said.

Jasmine said that she hoped to secure an engineering seat in a college in Madurai so that she could be with her parents. She thanked her school teachers for their support. She was felicitated by the Principal and teachers at the school following the announcement of the result.