Street play depicts novel battle

Customers who visited a makeshift vegetable market at Madura College grounds here on Sunday, witnessed a play by artistes of Madurai Govindaraj Folk Arts Development Association to spread awareness of COVID-19 pandemic.

D. Govindaraj, founder of the association, said they performed thappattam, marakkal attam and street play to sensitise people on the need to follow personal distancing at public spots. The importance of wearing face masks and frequent handwashing was also elaborated to the public.

A play was performed in which an artiste, dressed up as Karuppasamy, a subaltern deity, fought against another artiste, who was dressed with a helmet to symbolise the deadly virus. “We wanted to represent Karuppasamy as the people are in the forefront in the fight against the epidemic- medical personnel, police and government officials,” said Mr. Govindaraj.

The artiste dressed up as the virus visited crowded spots in the market to illustrate the danger of people not adhering to personal distancing. The customers were also told to buy vegetables for a week and not visit the market everyday, he added.

“We also told the customers that summer is the time that folk artistes earn a decent income and that the current crisis has affected the livelihood of all the artistes. But, we still performed as we wanted people to understand the importance of staying indoors,” he said.