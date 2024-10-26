GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Street lights on Pamban bridge being fixed by Rameswaram municipality

Published - October 26, 2024 08:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Workers of Rameswaram municipality fixing street lights on Pamban road bridge.

Workers of Rameswaram municipality fixing street lights on Pamban road bridge. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Putting an end to the year-long confusion over designating an authorised authority to fix and maintain streetlights on Pamban road bridge in Ramanathapuram, the Rameswaram municipality has started works of repairing and installing the new lights from Friday.  

As the State Highways Department maintains the bridge, which was constructed in 1972, the maintenance of 191 streetlights on it were left to the district administration after the nearby toll was closed.  

Owing to the insufficient funds and technical difficulties, the district administration too stepped out, said officials.  

Now, Rameswaram municipality, which has taken over the responsibility of fixing and repairing the streetlights, has already fixed 60 street lights.  

A. Kannan, Commissioner, Rameswaram Municipality, said, out of the 60 street lights, 27 lights were newly fixed and 33 only had minor repairs. “The remaining lights will be fixed in about two to three days,” he said.  

In addition to this, 7,200 metre cable for connecting streetlights has been newly laid. “Control boxes and other wires were also changed. Poles were good enough to hold the lights and they needed some painting works,” he added.  

Published - October 26, 2024 08:36 pm IST

