Streamlined grievance redress system comes in for praise from Tirunelveli people

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has introduced a novel system of receiving petitions at the weekly grievance redress meetings being organised at the Collectorate to give on-the-spot solutions to easily resolvable issues.

In the regular practice, the petitioner should register his petition before submitting it to the Collector who will hand it over to the department concerned for taking further action. The petitioner will have no way of knowing the fate of his grievance. Many petitioners used to complain that their petitions did not yield any positive results.

Now, the Collector has introduced a refreshing change in receiving petitions by creating eight counters in the old grievance day meeting hall. While the petitions for family card, birth/death certificate, patta, land grabbing, encroachment, etc. ,can be submitted in the first counter, the second counter will deal with petitions on crime, law and order issues, mining problems and usury.

Similarly, the six other counters will receive petitions for assistances, labour issues, complaints pertaining to places of worship, irrigation and agriculture, wildlife and environment, self-employment, education, education loan, higher education, youth welfare and sports, drinking water, power connection, entrepreneurship, public health, etc.

A dedicated counter will receive petitions from physically challenged people and senior citizens.

When petitioners arrive, Social Security Tahsildars will guide them to the right counter. If it is easy to resolve, it will be sorted out in the counter itself.

Mr. Karthikeyan has formed small teams for every government department to man these counters. Senior officials manning the counter should provide proper solution to the grievance and also give the deadline to solve the problem. The proposed solution and the deadline will get recorded in black and white. “If this promise is not kept, the official concerned will be answerable,” he says.

The Collector himself will take up petitions of serious nature. After getting to grips with the stated problem, he will direct the petitioner to meet his teams, each headed by a tahsildar. The teams would give a solution after a detailed inquiry and the possible deadline for solving the problem. If the officials have to get the other side of the story, the deadline may be a bit long.

“The new system is effective as my petition seeking relief for crop damaged by wild animals was sorted out on the spot with a deadline,” says farmer N. Murugan of Maanur.

A widow from Radhapuram said her petition seeking monthly assistance was instantly approved after verification.

