GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Streamlined grievance redress system comes in for praise from Tirunelveli people

The Collector has overhauled the age-old system by segregating the crowds at the petition registration stage itself; while easy to resolve issues will be sorted out on the spot, officials concerned must provide the solution along withthe deadline; the Collector himself will take up petitions of serious nature

Published - June 25, 2024 08:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
No more crowding: There are separate counters for registering petitions depending on the nature of complaint at Tirunelveli Collectorate.

No more crowding: There are separate counters for registering petitions depending on the nature of complaint at Tirunelveli Collectorate. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has introduced a novel system of receiving petitions at the weekly grievance redress meetings being organised at the Collectorate to give on-the-spot solutions to easily resolvable issues.

 In the regular practice, the petitioner should register his petition before submitting it to the Collector who will hand it over to the department concerned for taking further action. The petitioner will have no way of knowing the fate of his grievance. Many petitioners used to complain that their petitions did not yield any positive results.

 Now, the Collector has introduced a refreshing change in receiving petitions by creating eight counters in the old grievance day meeting hall. While the petitions for family card, birth/death certificate, patta, land grabbing, encroachment, etc. ,can be submitted in the first counter, the second counter will deal with petitions on crime, law and order issues, mining problems and usury.

 Similarly, the six other counters will receive petitions for assistances, labour issues, complaints pertaining to places of worship, irrigation and agriculture, wildlife and environment, self-employment, education, education loan, higher education, youth welfare and sports, drinking water, power connection, entrepreneurship, public health, etc.

A dedicated counter will receive petitions from physically challenged people and senior citizens.

When petitioners arrive, Social Security Tahsildars will guide them to the right counter. If it is easy to resolve, it will be sorted out in the counter itself.

Mr. Karthikeyan has formed small teams for every government department to man these counters. Senior officials manning the counter should provide proper solution to the grievance and also give the deadline to solve the problem. The proposed solution and the deadline will get recorded in black and white.  “If this promise is not kept, the official concerned will be answerable,” he says.

The Collector himself will take up petitions of serious nature. After getting to grips with the stated problem, he will direct the petitioner to meet his teams, each headed by a tahsildar. The teams would give a solution after a detailed inquiry and the possible deadline for solving the problem. If the officials have to get the other side of the story, the deadline may be a bit long.

 “The new system is effective as my petition seeking relief for crop damaged by wild animals was sorted out on the spot with a deadline,” says farmer N. Murugan of Maanur.

 A widow from Radhapuram said her petition seeking monthly assistance was instantly approved after verification.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.