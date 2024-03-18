Stray sambar deer rescued at NGO Colony in Tirunelveli

March 18, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Forest Department personnel rescued a stray sambar deer in Tirunelveli on Monday .

When the residents of NGO Colony spotted a sambar deer moving around in their area, they alerted the department personnel. District Forest Officer Murugan deputed a team to the spot. However, the wild animal could be netted only after an hour-long struggle.

Forest personnel said the four-year-old stag might have strayed into the residential areas from Kalakkad forests and lost its way to reach Palayamkottai. Since the rescued animal is healthy, it will be released in the Western Ghats again, they said.