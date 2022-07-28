Stray gaur yet to be spotted

TIRUNELVELI

The gaur that strayed into Palayamkottai in the small hours of Wednesday cannot be spotted so far so that forest officials have asked the residents to inform them if they see the animal wandering along the streets in the night.

After the gaur was spotted, the forest personnel were deployed to tranquillise and relocate the animal but the effort is yet to yield any result. Though a few people claimed that they saw the stray gaur at South Bazaar in Palayamkottai around midnight, the wild animal could not be spotted when the forest personnel went there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Forest Officer Murugan, in a statement, said the public should neither harm the animal nor try to take selfie with it. Instead, they should call 0462 – 2553005, 2903605, 70109 30056 or 98429 70083, he said.