Stray dogs kill 16 goats near Vadipatti

Madurai

Sixteen goats of a farmer, S. Pandi, were killed when stray dogs bit them at the cattle shed in Bodinaickkanpatti near Vadipatti late on Thursday night.

The police said that Pandi had kept some 80 goats in his shed near his house. A few stray dogs that got into the shed started to fiercely attack the goats at around 10 p.m. Though the farmer managed to chase away the dogs, by then the dogs had bitten several goats.

In the morning, the farmer found that 16 of them had died and five of them were badly injured.

Angered over the incident, the residents of Bodinaickenpatti dumped the carcasses of the animals in front of the Vadipatti town panchayat and staged a protest against the stray dog menace that had led to huge monetary loss to the farmer.

The Executive Officer, Sivakumar, pacified them and promised to get compensation for the farmer and take action to bring the stray dog menace.