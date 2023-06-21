June 21, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TENKASI

Stray dogs hunted down a spotted deer at Paavoorchathram on Wednesday.

Sources in the forest department said the female spotted deer, aged about three, accidentally entered Paavoorchathram on Tirunelveli – Tenkasi Highway on Wednesday morning. On seeing the wild animal, stray dogs chased the spotted deer and attacked it.

As the stray dogs were biting the spotted deer lying on the ground near the Paavoorchathram Primary Health Centre, the public chased away the dogs and alerted the forest personnel. However, the spotted deer died on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest personnel said the spotted deer might have strayed into Paavoorchathram from nearby Kadambokathi forest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.