Stray dogs hunt down spotted deer

June 21, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Stray dogs hunted down a spotted deer at Paavoorchathram on Wednesday.

 Sources in the forest department said the female spotted deer, aged about three, accidentally entered Paavoorchathram on Tirunelveli – Tenkasi Highway on Wednesday morning. On seeing the wild animal, stray dogs chased the spotted deer and attacked it.

 As the stray dogs were biting the spotted deer lying on the ground near the Paavoorchathram Primary Health Centre, the public chased away the dogs and alerted the forest personnel. However, the spotted deer died on the spot.

 Forest personnel said the spotted deer might have strayed into Paavoorchathram from nearby Kadambokathi forest.

