Stray cattle return to roads in Tirunelveli

December 09, 2022

TIRUNELVELI

With the stray cattle returning to the roads again to cause serious accidents involving bikes in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai, the public have started sending complaints to the Corporation seeking the impounding of these uncared for domestic animals.

As good number of cattle owners of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai do not have cowsheds to take care of their animals, these cows and bulls would roam along the roads and start sleeping even on busy thoroughfares in the night during the northeast monsoon to avoid the drenched soil. Since these cattle cause accidents including fatal mishaps every year during the monsoon, the Corporation, on getting flooded by complaints from the affected public, started impounding the recently.

The impounded cattle were returned back to the owners only after paying the hefty fine of Rs. 10,000 for calf and Rs. 15,000 for adult cow or bull. The unclaimed impounded cattle were auctioned in public.

While the cattle owners and the supporters of the BJP and a couple of Hindu outfits alone opposed this move, the anti stray cattle operation by the Corporation enjoyed overwhelming support from the public who suffer a lot due to these dangerously moving around animals. When the BJP started agitation against the impounding of stray cattle and a few confiscated cattle were allegedly forcibly freed, police arrested a couple of BJP functionaries based on the complaint from the Corporation officials.

On coming to understand that a few Corporation councilors and a zone chairman of the urban civic body were fuelling the BJP’s protest in a bid to settle their scores with Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru had to intervene, whose stern warning to them, all belonging to DMK, neutralized their tacit support to the BJP. Subsequently, the anti stray cattle drive continued.

Having witnessed the determined Corporation’s firm posture against the stray cattle, the owners started taking their animals to the cowsheds and almost all the roads were free from the stray cattle menace.

As the Corporation suspended its operation for the past couple of weeks, the stray cattle have returned to the roads to cause accidents again.

“The roads were safer as long as the Corporation continued its exercise to clear the stray cattle off the roads. The suspension of the operation has apparently emboldened the cattle owners who have chosen to neglect the animals. Hence, the Corporation should resume its suspended drive to make the roads safer for the road-users, especially for the children, women and the senior citizens,” said S. Ramakrishnan of Samathanapuram.