Stray cattle menace rampant in Dindigul despite warning given by Corporation

December 09, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Despite the Dindigul Corporation warning of action against owners of stray cattle wandering on the streets, the menace is still largely prevalent.

The cows are left on the streets and they pose serious threat to commuters, making the roads unsafe.

Stray cattle are seen in many areas including Nagal Nagar, Siluvathur Road, Thadikombu Road and G.T.N. Road. They are also found on Gandhiji New Road near Aranmanaikulam on which buses plying to Madurai, Theni and Batlagundu frequent.

The situation is not different on Tiruchi Road which is an arterial bus route as well. H. Rajesh Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre, Dindigul, charged that many milch cows were being raised on Nehruji Nagar Road at Marudhanikulam and they are let off on the roads during the day.

“The authorities have been turning a blind eye to the growing cattle population around Gandhi Vegetable Market that blocks the carriageway which is already shrunk, thanks to the squatters. The cattle feed on the reckless thrown rotten produce just outside the market premises. Commuting on Kottaikulam Road and Taluk Office Road is strenuous, especially at night as we never know when we might encounter a stray cattle,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, L. Chandran, a merchant living in R.M. Colony added that even a few bulls were found on their streets. “It is highly unsafe for school children and elderly and two-wheeler riders. The presence of stray animals has lead to many accidents,” he charged.

Likewise, stray dog menace on Round Road has been a matter of growing concern recently. Franklin Thomas, resident of West Mariyanathapuram charged that at least 15 canines roam the area round-the-clock. “They chase away commuters at night which is a nightmarish experience. They are also found near meat shops in the city who do not dispose of their waste responsibly,” he stated.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Sivasubramanian said that monsoon preparedness being a priority now, extensive drives to capture strays would begin soon to make the streets safer.