Stray cattle menace on the rise

With stray cattle causing large number of accidents on Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai roads, the City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor has warned that those who fail to take care of their cattle would have to face legal action.

Though the police had registered a case against a dairy farmer for allowing his cattle to roam around and disturb smooth flow of vehicles, cattle can still be seen freely moving along all arterial roads causing accidents everyday.

As most of the dairy farmers in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai do not keep the cows in the designated enclosures due to paucity of space, these cattle can be seen along almost on all roads. With the onset of monsoon, the cattle, unable to lie on moist ground, have shifted their resting place to relatively warm roads, especially during night hours. Even during the day, the stray cattle, undeterred by speeding vehicles, either stand on the middle of the road or take rest on the thoroughfares.

In one such accident, a PWD Assistant Engineer was killed a few months ago after his bike hit a black-colour bull standing on the road at night at Anbu Nagar under Perumalpuram police station limits.

Following hundreds of complaints, the short-staffed urban local body administration had deployed its conservancy workers to impound stray cattle. However, the civic body had to feed the milch animals till they were shifted to the approved cowsheds whenever the owners failed to pay the prescribed fine.

As the practice caused financial burden to the already cash-starved Corporation, the civic body decided to hand over the animals immediately to cowsheds that triggered resistance from cattle owners. Ultimately, these difficulties abruptly ended the Corporation’s operation against stray cattle.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Deepak has come to the residents’ rescue by announcing that cattle owners, who failed to keep their domestic animals within their premises would have to face legal consequences.

As per this announcement, the police would register case against the owners of impounded cattle. “Though the owners would not be remanded in judicial custody as they would be released on bail immediately, they would have to stand for trial when the case comes up for hearing by engaging an advocate. Considering the cumbersome process involved in it, the dairy farmers will maintain their cattle properly, we believe,” the police say.

However, the general public feel that the drive should be intensified further .