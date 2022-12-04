  1. EPaper
Stray cattle menace: Dindigul Corporation warns of action against owners

December 04, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Dindigul Corporation warned animal owners of actions if they let animals stray on roads and public places.

In a release issued on Saturday, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said that there was an increase of complaints on stray cattle roaming on roads, streets and on premises of offices inducing fear among the public.

Stating that they cause traffic jams and accidents, the Corporation urged the animal owners not to let their animals wander on the streets. The cattle menace is highly prevalent especially around Gandhi Vegetable Market, R.M. Colony, Anna Nagar and other arterial roads.

“Imposing fines on animal owners does not solve the problem completely. Hence, starting on December 5, the Corporation would impound the stray animals and the same would be auctioned,” said the Commissioner.

