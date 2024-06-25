Stray cattle menace continues; official suffers head injury

A woman officer attached to the Department of Commercial Taxes is battling for life after a roaming bull hit her bike following which she fell on the ground and sustained serious head injury.

Police said Commercial Taxes Department official (Enforcement) P. Renga, 55, of State Bank Colony in NGO Colony in Palayamkottai was going for a vehicle check on her bike on Monday evening. When she was crossing Tractor Street near RTO’s Office, a stray bull charged towards her and hit the two-wheeler.

She was tossed into the air and landed on the road and sustained head injury. She was rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where the unconscious victim has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

This is the second road accident caused by a stray cattle as a court staff was killed on June 22. After the stray bull hit the two-wheeler of court staff velu, he fell on the road only to be crushed by a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus.

Though the Corporation impounded stray cattle and slapped fine on the owners for allowing the animals to roam around instead of keeping them in the sheds, caste outfits and a political party joined hands to stage protest against the urban civic body. As the impounded cattle were released by the BJP workers, the police registered case against a few and arrested them in the past.

“Since the political parties and the caste outfits back the cattle owners, who refuse to keep their animals tethered, the roaming bulls and cows cause road accidents. Even after a life has been lost and another woman official is battling for life, the cattle are still roaming around. So, the Corporation, without yielding to undue pressure from the caste outfits and political parties, should impound them and slap hefty fine on the owners,” said a senior traffic police officer.

