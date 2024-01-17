Stray cattle impounding drive loses steam in Tirunelveli

January 17, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

With the Corporation’s drive against stray cattle menace apparently losing steam, the domestic animals uncared for by their owners have returned to the busy roads of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai to cause accidents almost everyday.

Due to wet soil after the monsoon and the fog at dawn, the stray cattle settle down on the dry and warm roads at night. They also sleep on the roads, leading to accidents, and roam along the roads during the day after grazing in nearby areas.

When the Corporation was flooded with complaints, Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao issued a stern warning to cattle owners and instructed them to keep the domestic animals in their shed. Else, the animals would be impounded and released only if the fine specified by the Corporation was paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Corporation started impounding the stray cattle, the owners, fearing the fine of ₹1,000 per bull or cow for the first time and ₹5,000 for the second time and also registration of case against the cattle owner, kept their domestic animals in their shed. Those who dared to defy the instruction had to face the music including registration of cases even though a section of the affected owners protested.

Unfortunately, the Corporation’s drive against the stray cattle has lost its intensity now and almost all busy roads of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai are dotted with the animals, much to the agony of every road-user.

“You can see at least 30 to 40 stray cattle on the road between Jeba Garden and Reddiyarpatti in Palayamkottai every day between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. The situation is not different along South and North Bypass Roads also, even though vehicular traffic along this road, especially movement of heavy vehicles, is the highest round-the-clock in the city. However, the Corporation is not interested in taking any action to wipe-out this menace,” says N. Rajendran, a trader from Palayamkottai.

The public want the Corporation to resurrect the teams formed for impounding the cattle in every zone of the urban civic body until the problem is uprooted completely.

“We have started receiving at least 50 complaints a day in this connection. If we are given sufficient number of personnel for this drive, we are ready to put an end to this problem. The short-staffed and cash-starved Corporation is struggling to allot the personnel for the cattle impounding drive, the problem has resurfaced,” said a senior Corporation official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.