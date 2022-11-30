Stray animal menace on the rise in Madurai

November 30, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MADURAI

With stray dogs, cows and pigs increasingly making the streets of temple city their home in recent times, the Corporation has been repeatedly urged to take serious measures in tackling the issue by residents and Councillors.

The Corporation, armed with one vehicle and a team of five, are engaged in capturing strays across 100 wards in the city.

At a recent meeting, Chairperson of Zone I, S. Vasuki flagged the menace of stray cows that were causing a lot of accidents. “It is usually two-wheeler users who fall prey to the animals and suffer falls since the cattle rest on roadsides, often in dark places, and emerge out of nowhere to the shock of commuters at night,” she noted.

The cattle also loitered on busy roads, which affected vehicular traffic during the day, she said.

The menace is highly prevalent in Wards 6, 7, 8 and 19 in areas such as Anaiyur, Iyer Bungalow, Kannendal, Thiruppalai and Moondrum Avadi in Zone I as well as in K.K. Nagar, Koodal Pudur and Villapuram. among others.

The number of complaints registered on the Corporation helpline (+91 78716 61787) stands at 479, the fourth highest number of complaints recorded in a category, out of which 89 complaints are still pending.

In one such drive launched by the Corporation, nine stray cows were caught across Zone I in the past two days. All were domesticated animals.

According to a Corporation official, the impounded cows will be taken to Corporation animal shelter at Sellur in a vehicle that can hold six cows and two calves at a time comfortably.

The owner of the cattle is bound to pay a fine of ₹3,000 for a fully-grown cow and ₹1,500 for a calf after producing their Aadhaar card and giving a written letter promising not to let the cattle out on the streets without supervision in order to retrieve their cattle from the shelter.

Though the issue surfaces at every Corporation council meeting, it will fizzle out with no concrete answers from the authorities, even as residents and Councillors demand a strict action plan to curb the menace.

Councillor of ward 62, K. Jayachandran charged the Corporation with not conducting proper census of the dog population in the city, while Zone II Chairperson A. Saravana Bhuvaneshwari suggested hiring contractors to catch stray pigs like earlier.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said city health officials had been directed to discuss the issue with the Animal Welfare Board and a definite plan to curb the menace would be chalked out soon.