Strategies to maximise MSMEs growth discussed

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Madurai Zone, on Wednesday organised a session on ‘MSME Growth Insights: Leveraging Government Schemes’. The main objective of the event was to provide insights and strategies for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to maximise their growth potential through various government initiatives.

Convener of MSME and Manufacturing Panel J. Jeyaprakash welcomed the gathering. He highlighted the sector’s vital role in India’s economy. Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) president R.M. Lakshminarayanan called for streamlined Single Window Clearance processes.

Officials and experts from various institutions including District Industries Centre, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation, Government e-Marketplace, Trade Receivables electronic Discounting System, Open Network for Digital Commerce and Small Industries Development Bank of India shared ideas on funding opportunities, tax benefits and regulatory support for MSMEs. Around 150 MSME companies participated.

