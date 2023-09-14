Stranded barge carrying generators for KKNPP likely to be rescued before Saturday

September 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As the tug boat that arrived at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project’s (KKNPP) mini harbour from Sri Lanka to rescue the stranded steam generator-laden barge could not accomplish the mission due to lack of power, another tug boat from Colombo is on its way to complete the exercise within a day or two.

When two steam generators, each weighing about 310 tonnes and meant for KKNPP Reactors 5 and 6, were brought in a barge from V.O.C. Port, Thoothukudi, on September 8 to the KKNPP mini port, the barge, which was drifted away by strong winds and tides, got stuck in protruding rocks close to the jetty. As the sea level lowered to further complicate the issue, a portion of the barge sat on the rock to make the towing exercise tougher.

After experts were brought from Chennai and Mumbai seaports to stabilise the slightly slant barge, they loaded water on one side of the barge to avert possible capsizing. However, the tug boat hauling the barge could not tow the barge due to lack of power.

Hence, another tug boat from Colombo was summoned to the rescue site and the vessel arrived at the spot on Wednesday evening. When the rescue operation started on Thursday morning, the new tug boat too could not tow the barge even though the sea level had slightly increased.

After the sailors of the Colombo tug boat opined that another tug boat would be needed to safely salvage the barge, the KKNPP officials asked for one more tug boat from Colombo, which is expected to reach the site on Friday, and the stranded barge is likely to be rescued before Saturday.

Meanwhile, KKNPP engineers boarded the barge to check the generators, which have been insured for a whopping sum of ₹400 crore. The representatives of the insurance firm are camping at the rescue site.

“The KKNPP engineers thoroughly checked the generators for cracks, and submitted their report to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, the project proponent,” said sources in the KKNPP.

