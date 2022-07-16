Storage level up in Mullaperiyar dam; catchment areas get steady rain

With the catchment areas in Kerala and along the Western Ghats getting a steady rainfall during the last two to three days the storage level has gone up at the Mullaperiyar reservoir, said PWD officials on Saturday.

From a little over 131 feet level three days ago, the continuous inflow into the dam had pushed the storage level to 135 feet. With widespread rain in Periyar dam area, the inflow into the dam, which was 5,258 cusecs in the forenoon, moved up to 8,160 cusecs by late evening. Thus, the water level moved from 130.85 ft to 134.20 ft, officials said and added that on a single day, the water level increased by almost three feet.

While the permissible level in the Mullaperiyar dam is 142 ft, the weather forecast indicated that the storage level may increase in the coming days with ease. Welcoming the rain, farmers’ associations in the Periyar basin region, which include five districts including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram said that the farm activities were likely to get a momentum with the good inflow into the reservoir.

The officials said that with a little over 1,600 cusecs being discharged in Tamil Nadu side from the dam, power generation at Lower Camp has improved.

Meanwhile, the PWD officials said that they have alerted their counterpart in Idukki and the district administration had taken steps to ensure that low lying areas were not affected due to the discharge from Mullaperiyar dam onto the Kerala side.

Vaigai dam also received a steady inflow and the water level moved up to 56.96 ft (max level 71 ft). The dam was getting an inflow of 1,823 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Rainfall continued in many parts of Periyar dam, Thekkadi and in Kodaikanal among other areas during the last 24 hours.