Storage level reaches maximum level in 50 tanks

Ramanathapuram

12 November 2021 20:23 IST

Out of the 5,660 tanks in Ramanathapuram district, 2,375 had water stored between 26 and 50 % following incessant rain in the coastal area over the last one week, PWD officials said.

After rainfall on Thursday night, Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat visited Tiruvadanai, R S Mangalam and other surrounding villages wherein the water was overflowing on causeways and standing crops had waterlogged. Accompanied by engineers and officials from the revenue and rural development, the Collector assured the residents of all assistance by the district administration.

The officials said that the district had 5,660 tanks including those maintained by the PWD (lower Vaigai Basin division), Gundar Basin Division and District Rural Development Agency (tank systems and minor irrigation).

In close to 50 tanks, the storage level had reached the maximum level, while in 498 tanks, the water level was 75 %, in 1,749 tanks the water level was between 51 and 75 %, in 2,375 tanks there was 26-50 % and in 988 tanks the water level was below 25 % as on Nov. 12 (Friday) readings.

The widespread downpour had resulted in R. S. Mangalam reporting 50 mm, Paramakudi: 48.2 and Ramanathapuram with 11.20 mm rainfall.

During the visit, the Killiyur villagers told the Collector that standing crops were destroyed due to continued water stagnation in the fields. Similarly, at Manickam Kottai village, water was overflowing on a causeway. At Thiruvadanai Mangalakudi primary school campus, the municipal authorities were engaged in pumping the water out with motors.

Mr Shankar Lal Kumawat appealed to the public to get in touch with the revenue authorities and not to venture out to any streams/canals in the locality. He also urged them to take care of their children and the cattle. After he was informed about the damage caused to a dwelling in the region, he visited and assured to get relief