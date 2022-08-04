Storage level reaches 136 ft. in Mullaperiyar dam

First flood alert sounded

First flood alert sounded

As water level reached 136 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) in Mullaperiyar dam, Public Works Department engineers issued the first flood alert to downstream areas at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

With widespread rain in catchment areas along the Western Ghats, the water level in the dams have been increasing steadily. The PWD engineers said as per the rule curve theory, the water storage in Mullaperiyar dam could be 137.50 ft. till August 10.

Jubilant over the increase in water level, farmers in the region appealed to the State and Central governments to ensure that water was stored up to 142 ft. The rule curve theory should not be applied here as the Supreme Court’s order was monitored by a three-member committee, they said.

The engineers said going by the current trend of 6,391 cusecs of inflow and 2,016 cusecs of discharge in Mullaperiyar dam, the storage was likely to reach the maximum by 10 a.m. on Friday. However, the situation could change depending on the inflow, they added.