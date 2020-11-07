Storage in Sothuparai dam touches the maximum level

First flood warning for catchment areas in Manjalar dam issued

With widespread rain along the Western Ghats, Sothuparai dam, near Periakulam in the district has received copious water over the last 48 hours alone.

According to PWD officials, an inspection on Saturday indicated that the dam had an inflow of 90 cusecs. Steady rainfall had helped the dam reach its full level of 126 feet at 3 p.m., they added.

As a precautionary measure, they have proposed to discharge 90 cusecs into Varaganadhi. Hence, people close to the riverbed in Periakulam, Vadagarai, Thenkarai, Vadugapatti, Melmangalam, Jayamangalam and Kullapuram have been told to keep away.

Similarly, villagers were told to ensure that the milch animals were also under their safe custody.

A senior PWD official said that with still rainfall being experienced in the western ghats, they may be constrained to release the surplus water into the tanks in Periakulam, Pappireddikulam, Thamaraikulam and among others.

Meanwhile, the farmers and water users association in the region expressed happiness on the rains and the subsequent rise in storage levels in the reservoirs.

First flood warning

The PWD officials monitoring the Manjalar dam have issued the first flood warning as the dam crossed the 50 feet mark (total capacity 56 ft) early on Saturday morning. According to the officials, the second flood warning would be issued when the water level crossed 53 ft mark and the final warning at 55 feet. The inflow into the reservoir was 237 cusecs.

The officials said that the catchment areas in Manjalar dam had been receiving copious rains over the last four days alone, from 45 ft, the storage level had risen beyond the 51 feet in a swift manner.

Following the flood warning issued, villagers residing in Ganguvarpatti, G Kallupatti and Batlagundu close to the Theni-Dindigul district borders were asked to be vigilant.

Revenue officials in Theni and Dindigul districts said that they were fully geared to shift people to safe locations. All the respondents were on alert and the control room functioned round-the-clock, they added.