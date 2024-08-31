GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stopping of Central funds for Tamil Nadu will affect students: Minister

Updated - August 31, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The undue blocking of funds for Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will seriously affect the welfare of a few lakh students and the disbursal of salary to over 15,000 teachers in the State, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said.

 During an informal chat with the reporters at Koottapuli in the district after laying foundation stone for groyne on Saturday, Mr. Mahesh said the Union Government, which had to give last year ₹ 2,120 crore for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, had given only ₹ 1,876 crore. In other words, the Centre had cut ₹ 230 crore in the last year’s SSA share.

The Union Government which had to give ₹ 2,300 crore for this year for SSA, should have given 540 crore in the first phase.

“However, this amount is yet to be released by the Centre saying that Tamil Nadu is yet to accept the Central Government’s New Education Policy and the Prime Minister’s Model School programme. We don’t know anything about the 14,000-odd schools to be created across the country as part of Prime Minister’s Model School scheme and its syllabi. We believe that it is part of the New Education Policy. Hence, we cannot accept it. Since this stoppage of funds for Tamil Nadu will seriously affect a few lakh students and the disbursal of salary for over 15,000 teachers, we’ll discuss this issue with the Chief Minister,” Mr. Mahesh said.

He said the Centre should not lay fresh conditions like accepting New Education Policy for getting the benefits of a scheme, which was introduced long ago. Since the Union Government had made Budget allocation for every programme and obtained the Parliament’s nod, the Centre should honour it.

