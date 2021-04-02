Stoppage of Tejas Express in Dindigul welcomed

Welcoming the stoppage of Tejas Express, plying between Chennai Egmore and Madurai, in Dindigul for two minutes, with effect from Friday, the rail users and traders expressed happiness and thanked the Railways.

The superfast express, which leaves Madurai at 3 p.m., stopps at Kodaikanal Road railway station, and reaches Chennai Egmore at about 9.30 p.m. In the return direction, the train leaves Egmore at 6 a.m. and reaches Madurai around 12.30 p.m.

From the day the train was inaugurated, commuters in Dindigul had appealed to the railway administration to consider stopping the train at Dindigul instead of Kodaikanal Road junction.

Following an appeal from different stakeholders including the merchant community and the elected representatives, the railway administration had approved the change recently.

As the train chugged into the station on Friday, the traders association welcomed it with traditional nagaswaram and offered sweets to the loco pilot and the passengers, who alighted here from Chennai. The train arrived here at 11.30 a.m. and left at 11.32 a.m. In the return direction, the Tejas reached here from Madurai at 3.45 p.m and left by 3.47 p.m. to Chennai Egmore, the officials said.