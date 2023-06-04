ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stop treating Vaigai river as a waste dump’

June 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Vaigai Nathi Makkal Iyakkam remove plastic waste from Vaigai riverbed on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, members of Vaigai Nathi Makkal Iyakkam organised an initiative to remove plastic waste from Vaigai river off Alwarpuram on Sunday.

Its coordinator M. Rajan said the objective was to discourage people from dumping plastic waste into the river. The campaign sought to raise awareness of the grave consequences of indiscriminate dumping of garbage into the river and the urgent need for the Corporation to address the severity of plastic waste pollution.

Around 20 volunteers participated in the cleaning exercise opposite Ramarayar Mandapam. The 10 tonnes of collected waste was disposed of in the designated waste disposal area in Alwarpuram.

The volunteers said the Corporation’s weekly cleaning efforts were insufficient. The conservancy workers resorted to burning waste, which was a health hazard. Besides plastic waste, other forms of refuse such as old clothes and garbage from liquor outlets were also found dumped along the river banks.

