‘Stop toll collection for damaged Thoothukudi–Palayamkottai four-lane’

December 19, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Collection of toll for the Thoothukudi–Palayamkottai National Highway should be stopped until the National Highways Authority of India repairs or re-lays this dangerously damaged 48-Km-long busy stretch, AIADMK’s O. Panneerselvam-led faction has said.

In a petition submitted to Collector K. Senthilraj on Monday, functionaries of AIADMK led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, said the Thoothukudi–Palayamkottai National Highway with a few hundred potholes is in the worst shape due to ‘zero maintenance’ by the National Highways Authority of India.

However, heavy toll is being collected for every vehicle crossing the toll plaza near Vaagaikulam.

Moreover, the seriously damaged bridge across the Tamirabharani at Vallanaadu, which remains a threat to the safe passage of heavy vehicles and the cars, is yet to be repaired properly even though more than ₹ 15 crore had already been spent in the guise of repairing the bridge actually built on an outlay of ₹ 25 crore.

To make things worse, the ongoing construction of the bridge at Pudukottai is getting dragged indefinitely due to the inefficiency of the contractor identified by the NHAI and cause accidents every day.

“Hence, the Collector should order the suspension of toll collection at Vaagaikulam until the Thoothukudi–Palayamkottai stretch is made safe by the NHAI,” said the petitioners.

They also appealed to the Collector to allow them to install the statue of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at any one of the places, including Ettaiyapuram–State Bank Colony Junction, Polepettai Junction or Jayaraj Road–Arulraj Hospital Junction.

Sporting ‘empty liquor bottle garland’ to highlight the problems being created by the rampantly discarded bottles everywhere, ‘Pasumai’ P. Balakrishnan of Anna Nagar, a social activist, came to the Collectorate to submit a petition during the weekly grievances day meet.

He was stopped by the police at the entrance of the Collectroate. After seizing the ‘garland’ , the police allowed him to submit the petition to the Collector.

A group of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s drivers, conductors and technicians filed a complaint against their Branch Manager and the Divisional Manager. The petitioners said the two officers were treating them like ‘bonded labourers’ and sought action against them.

A group of residents from Rajiv Nagar near Maappillaiyoorani submitted a petition against the move to establish LPG crematorium near the colony.