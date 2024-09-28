Stop thinking from European knowledge, says R.N. Ravi

“We should revive ourselves from colonial mindset and stop thinking from the European knowledge, instead, the ‘Bharathiya’ knowledge system should be looked upon and practiced,” said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Speaking at the valedictory event of conference on Indian knowledge system conducted by Bharathiya Shikshan Mandal at Vivekananda College here on Saturday, he said that the name of the conference should have been ‘Bharathiya’ knowledge system instead of Indian knowledge system.

“Only the ‘Bharathiya’ could encompass the whole idea of the region as the name India was coined only recently,” he noted.

Since the concept of ‘Bharathiya’ was wholly focused on creation on the Earth, every creature, be it humans, plants or animals, all were family, he added.

“The holistic approach of our principles based on sastras says that all humans are related to each other organically, if not hereditarily,” Mr. Ravi said.

“To get back to our fundamentals as proposed by the ‘Bharathiya’ knowledge system, we have to get strong on our basic understanding about the nation’s tradition and history,” he said.

The world witnessed the richness of ‘Bharathiya’ culture when the Covid vaccine made indigenously was given free of cost to more than 150 countries, he added.

“The western countries which developed the vaccine for the virus sold it at a high price without considering its importance at that point of time,” Mr. Ravi said.

“He advised the students to embrace the principles preached by ‘Bharathiya’ to create a peaceful and harmonious world,” he added.