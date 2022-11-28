  1. EPaper
Stop road widening inside grizzled squirrel wildlife sanctuary: PIL plea

November 28, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response of the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to restrain authorities from going ahead with widening a road running inside the Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary at Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad was hearing the petition filed by J. Anthoniraj of Kundayiruppu in Virudhunagar district, who said the government had sanctioned ₹8.34 crore for widening the connecting road between Rajapalayam new bus stand and Rajapalayam Government Hospital, which ran through the wildlife sanctuary.

He said the present width of the road was seven metres and the authorities had planned to increase it to 30 metres. This could increase vehicular movement inside the wildlife sanctuary and pose a threat to grizzled squirrels. There was no need to increase the width of the road, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

