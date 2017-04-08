Stop relocation of TASMAC shop: VOC Nagar residents

Residents of VOC Nagar in Soolakarai on Friday submitted petitions to Collector and other officials seeking to stop relocation of a TASMAC retail shop from near Virudhunagar bus stand to their locality.

The residents, most of them women, complained that the IMFL shop that is likely to come up in their area would pose a threat to the peace in their locality.

Some 500 houses, most of them belonging to government employees and police personnel, were in the area and the shop would bring various anti-social elements there.

A district functionary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, M. Lakshmanan (45) complained that the residents came to know about the TASMAC officials having entered into a lease agreement with a particular person for setting up the shop in VOC Nagar a month ago.

“We came to know about this only two days back. We do not want any liquor shop that will give tough time for the women in our area to move around amidst drunken people,” he said.

Stating that an irrigation tank with wild growth was opposite to the proposed TASMAC shop site, he said that tank would turn into a hideout and a hub for several criminal activities.

A private elementary school was also in the vicinity and drunk men might pose a threat to the children.