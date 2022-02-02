Stop private players in railways: union

MADURAI

02 February 2022 23:05 IST

The railways should stop private players from stepping into the administration, said members affiliated with Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) here on Wednesday.

Staging a demonstration in front of the railway junction, along with CPI(M) members, they said the Union government should prohibit the new pension policy.

Filling up vacancies should be accorded top priority as serving employees were under severe stress. The government should stop giving railway stations and workshops to private sector. “This is not the place to make profit. It is a service to the masses. The public cannot be taken for granted by the railway administration, which fleeced money under some guise or the other,” the agitators told reporters.

They also urged the railways to operate more trains between Madurai and Rameswaram and Madurai and Coimbatore with convenient timings.

The demonstration was led by office-bearers P. Saravanan, M.C. Antron, R. Sankara Narayanan and CPI (M) district secretary M. Ganesan.