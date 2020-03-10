Stop power project work: fishermen

RAMANATHAPURAM

10 March 2020 20:53 IST

They want to see environment clearance certificate issued by the authorities concerned

Fishermen from as many as 22 villages along the coast laid a siege at Morepannai, a fisher hamlet, here on Tuesday, demanding and end to all construction work on Uppur power project.

They expressed their displeasure over the attitude of officials after submitting a memorandum signed by fishermen and women to Collector on Monday.

They told reporters that they have assembled here to tell the government that it cannot harm natural resources under the guise of development projects. The power project is sure to harm marine life and there is enough threat to the environment.

The L&T has been carrying out construction work by laying a bridge along the sea for about 8 km. Fishermen and associations object to the work since the announcement came a few years ago.

While the government has been maintaining that there is no harm to the ecology due to the project being carried out at a cost of ₹ 12,655 crore, as apprehended by fishermen, villagers urged officials to show environment clearance certificates issued by the authorities concerned including Forest and Fisheries departments.

When the district administration tried to hold a conciliatory talk last year, it remained inconclusive as there was no consensus or promise to stall the work. Officials refused to divulge the documents.

In the event of non-disclosure of certificates, we will approach the court and seek justice, said V Kalidas, a villager, who was part of the agitation. “In a bid to silence us, the police are indulging in filing false cases against us. We are only asking for information. Non-cooperation of officials and stoic silence maintained by the district administration has only confirmed our suspicion and the local people are keen to intensify the stir,” they said

The stir was withdrawn after the police and revenue officials assured to give details in about 10 days, Mr. Kalidas said and added that when there was a court order banning sand mining in 13 districts, tonnes of sand (alluvial soil) was being dumped into the sea. Debris from old buildings too were brought here round the clock in lorries to lay the bridge work.